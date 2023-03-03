Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.49 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 5,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

