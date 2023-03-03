Konnect (KCT) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $12,283.26 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

