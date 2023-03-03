Konnect Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $13,099.39 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

