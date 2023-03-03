Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. Koppers’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.
Koppers Stock Performance
NYSE:KOP opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Koppers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
