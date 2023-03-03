Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,506,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.