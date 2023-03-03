Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Kroger Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $283,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

