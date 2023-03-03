Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $210,484.01

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Kujira has a market capitalization of $57.79 million and approximately $210,484.01 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002379 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.5345242 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $202,049.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

