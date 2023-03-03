Lake Street Capital Raises Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $22.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Up 4.7 %
SSYS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
