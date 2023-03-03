Lake Street Capital Raises Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $22.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Up 4.7 %

SSYS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.