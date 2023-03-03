Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Bought by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Lantronix accounts for 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 1.81% of Lantronix worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,411. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

