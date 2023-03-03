Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $26.41 million and $194,137.04 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00425476 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.04 or 0.28760831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

