Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.50

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 903652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 590,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 146,975 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 463,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.