Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 225,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,848. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,170 shares of company stock worth $10,331,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

