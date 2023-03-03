LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller Sells 20,621 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LZ opened at $8.52 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

