LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period. LendingClub accounts for about 0.7% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of LendingClub worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 374,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile



LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

