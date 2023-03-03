Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HSBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Li Auto by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

