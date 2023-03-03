Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.