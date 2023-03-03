Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
