Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17), reports. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Lindblad Expeditions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 76,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,579. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

