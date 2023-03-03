Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 3,441,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,491. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

