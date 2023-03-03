Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $347,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.