Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $407,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dropbox by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,476,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,069,783.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,702,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 1,237,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,052. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

