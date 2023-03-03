Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,318 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 456,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

