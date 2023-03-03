Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Price Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.22 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lion Electric Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.