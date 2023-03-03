Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.78. 684,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.