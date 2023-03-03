Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 17,346 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NVDA stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,406,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,785,297. The firm has a market cap of $580.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.