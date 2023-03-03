Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,803 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.38. 1,111,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

