Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $258.19 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,900 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 4.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $258,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,266 shares of company stock valued at $37,868,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.59. The company had a trading volume of 544,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

