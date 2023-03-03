Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $27.81 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 116,466 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 8,071,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,989,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.