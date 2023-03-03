Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,571 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 449,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

