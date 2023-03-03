Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.55% of Brown & Brown worth $93,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

