Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 26,030 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

