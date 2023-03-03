Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 17,741 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $138,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 494,430 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,985. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.