Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 3,900 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.88. The stock had a trading volume of 347,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $263.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,640 shares of company stock worth $7,382,826. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

