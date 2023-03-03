Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $230.55 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $230.55 million and $2.85 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 229,917,810 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

