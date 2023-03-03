Litecoin (LTC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.52 billion and $660.92 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $89.99 or 0.00401411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,401,615 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

