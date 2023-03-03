Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Lithia Motors worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $254.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.85. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

