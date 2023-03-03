LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
LivePerson Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
