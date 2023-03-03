LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. CWM LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.