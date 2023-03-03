LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,038,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,070,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,919. LiveToBeHappy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

LiveToBeHappy Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

