LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,038,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
OTCMKTS CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,070,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,919. LiveToBeHappy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
