LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

LiveVox Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.