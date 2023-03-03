Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.10 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock worth $3,523,210 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.