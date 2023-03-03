Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 651,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,246. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $174.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.