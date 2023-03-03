Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $476.32. 196,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $477.10.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

