Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

CMI traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.95. 356,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $259.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.