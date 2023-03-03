Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,187 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.9% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 91,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

