Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.