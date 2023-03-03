Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 20,900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

