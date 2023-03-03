Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 29,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,934. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

