Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,350 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.14. 217,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,352. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.