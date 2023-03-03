LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
LIXIL Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. LIXIL has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $41.74.
About LIXIL
LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIXIL (JSGRY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.