Lloyd Park LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Chart Industries comprises 1.9% of Lloyd Park LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,321,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. 302,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,173. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.43 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.24.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

