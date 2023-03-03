Lloyd Park LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lloyd Park LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VICI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. 5,859,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

